National furniture company founded in Mellis to axe 112 jobs in ‘wind down’

A national furniture company, originating in Mellis nearly 40 years ago, has announced it will lose more 112 jobs as part of an ‘orderly wind down’ after going into administration.

Allan Graham and Matt Ingram, both of Duff & Phelps Ltd, joint administrators to Multiyork Furniture Limited made the announcement today and confirmed the loss of 112 jobs will be at Multiyork Furniture Ltd’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Thetford

Multiyork Furniture Ltd has 50 retail stores nationwide.

Mr Graham said: “Despite considerable effort from both the Administrators and the senior management team at Multiyork, it has not been possible to agree a sale of the entire business yet.

“While we recognise that there were some offers made, they were not at a level that either produced an acceptable outcome for the Company’s stakeholders or could guarantee the future stability of the business.

“We will continue efforts to sell all – or parts of – the business, but during this period of managed wind down, the process of selling in-store display items and other business assets will begin. We will also continue to fulfil customer orders.”

“We are working with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible support for those who have lost their jobs.”