Mother ‘forgives’ teenager after Pulham Market crash which claimed son’s life

The mother of one of the three teenagers who died in a Pulham Market crash has described the experience as ‘going through hell’.

Kyle Warren, 17, crashed his Ford Ka just two weeks after passing his driving test after losing control on a bend and hitting a tree on April 5, 2017.

An inquest heard how Kyle died along with friends Dominic O’Neill, 18, and Billy Hines, 16. Toxicology tests found Kyle had cocaine and MDMA in his system. The coroner, Yvonne Blake, said no evidence indicated the drugs he had taken contributed to the accident.

After the hearing into their deaths, Dominic’s mother Davina O’Neill, 56, said she “forgives” Kyle.

She told how she has asked her son “he will be careful, won’t he?” before he got into the car with Kyle and Billy.

Single mum Ms O’Neill said her only son loved cars and added: “I’m going through hell. I don’t know how to have a life without Dominic. He was my life.

“I would give anything to hear him ripping down the road on his bike, tinkering with a car or revving away.

“For Dominic, I want to say to Kyle’s family that, Kyle I forgive you.”

Billy’s family said in a statement after the inquest: “Billy will be missed by many but never forgotten.

“This has been a very difficult time for our family but would like to take this opportunity to thank all our family and friends.”