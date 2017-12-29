Hay, that’s embarrassing – dog trapped in Hinderclay among RSPCA’s top animal rescues for 2017

A dog which became trapped in a large stack of hay bales has made the RSPCA’s top rescues of the year.

Thankfully for the trapped dog, there was a furry-tail ending, after it became wedged in a farmer’s field in Hinderclay.

RSPCA animal collection officer Nicky Sullivan rushed to the site on October 28, after calls from the fire and rescue service requesting some help.

“The poor dog had fallen approximately 3m into the hay but we weren’t able to reach,” she said.

“Thankfully, the local farmer was able to move some of the bales with a forklift and the dog eventually came out himself - with his tail between his legs, unsurprisingly!

“Thankfully, he wasn’t injured so he was able to go home with his very worried owners who were extremely relieved to have him back.

“Let’s hope he stays out of trouble!”

It was among the RSPCA’s top 17 rescues over the country, as the animal welfare charity marked the end of 2017.

Other tales of animals being saved included a kitten getting his head stuck in a drainage hole at the bottom of a communal waste bin in Walsall, and a fox which managed to trap its head between a pair of tombstones in Leamington Spa.

