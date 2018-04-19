MATCH REPORT: Saracens too strong for Cottenham

Diss Saracens got revenge for their defeat earlier on the season by beating Cottenham 51-29 on Saturday.

The Diss team was very young with colts stepping up to get a taste of senior rugby.

The game plan was simple, get the ball wide and the large Cottenham side would not be able to live with the pace.

With Will Hemmitt having one of his best games of the season at scrum half he orchestrated the backs by sending out quick ball to the young fly-half, George Jones, who in turn delivered the ball to the centres Barnaby Chenery and Matt Trede and the fast running full back Ollie Campbell.

The tries quickly came and with the ball being feed along the backs line. Two smart tries were scored in succession by Nat Strange and the Diss team were soon 12 points up.

The big Cottenham forwards tried to take control of the ball but the Diss team kept Cottenham in their own half with some determined defensive work where Nick Garnham the captain was outstanding, along with Dave Rackham.

The Cottenham forwards eventually pushed there way to just outside the Diss 22 and were given a penalty at a ruck for offside.

The Cottenham fly-half stepped up and slotted it easily over for three points and this was to be the pattern for the first half.

Diss would get the ball wide and score then Cottenham would get a penalty and kick it for the points, leaving the score 22-12 in favour of the Blues at the break.

The second half started with two great tries for Diss — the first was a classic fly half delayed pass that put Matt Trede into space to break the line on the Cottenham 10 metre line and he had enough gas to score under the posts.

The next was the usual ball down the line but the Cottenham defence had it covered, but Hemmitt at scrum half saw the gap and held his pass for Trede to come onto the ball to feed Campbell, who still had work to do but made it to the line.

Cottenham then used their powerful runners to surge down field and score a hard fought try near the posts.

This again caused Diss to use their pace out wide with a number of quick balls and then the intelligence George Jones, seeing the Cottenham defence very narrow sent a cross kick which Campbell scooped up and scored.

Cottenham came back again and scored after a number of drives with a penalty, before Diss scored after great work from Chenery.

The game finished with both sides scoring a try each to end a well-fought game with lots tries to keep the large crowd of spectators happy.