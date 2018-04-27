Villagers speak out over new homes planned for East Harling

More than 130 residents have commented on plans to build new homes in East Harling.

An outline application has been submitted to Breckland Council to build 67 homes on 3.8 hectares of agricultural land. Residents have commented via the council’s planning portal.

How on earth can our surgery cope with a mass of nearly 70 additional homes, when it hardly does at present? Kathryn Marsh

Elsie Eaglestone said: “I am devastated that another plan has been submitted. It should be rejected for so many reasons.

“We can’t even call this a pretty Norfolk village anymore as there are too many people living here. It is now a small town with village facilities.”

Peter Firm, of Kenninghall Road, said the development would have a negative impact on the village’s school.

“East Harling’s school is already at bursting point with mobile classrooms having to be used,” he said. “The local surgery struggles with the numbers it already has, and parking in the village is becoming a nightmare as well as the volume of traffic passing through for which Harling was never built.

“At school times, the King Street area becomes gridlocked. This proposed new development will only add to the chaos, as well as ruining the lives of those who chose to live in the countryside.”

Her feelings were shared by fellow village resident Nigel Plant. He said: “I am absolutely gobsmacked that there is yet another application for housing in this supposedly country village.

“I can only reiterate other views about the school not being big enough, too many people for the surgery, way too much traffic, blocked roads and constant disruption. For the sake of all East Harling please reject this application.”