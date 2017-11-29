‘Till death do us art – Ruddy Muddy’s tribute to royal wedding pair

Van artist Ruddy Muddy has marked the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his own unique way – plotting their portraits on the back of his van.

Rick Minns, 43, who lives near Attleborough, has become a social media hit, creating images of Bradley Lowery, Bruce Forsyth and Liam Gallagher in his own unique style.

Artist Ricky Minns, 43, also known as Ruddy Muddy. PHOTO: SWNS

“I’ve drawn a lot of famous faces in the past but it seemed like the perfect way to celebrate the Royal engagement,” he said. “They’ve been pictured by so many people in the last few days but I think my drawing of them is totally unique.”

Mr Minns said it took him three hours to create his latest work of art.