Pub chain lodges plan for new hotel and retail units for Diss

A national pub chain has lodged plans to build a 27-bedroom hotel in Diss.

Marstons, which owns the Thatchers Needle, aims to build it on land to the rear of the pub in Park Road, behind the bus station.

And five new retail units for the site have also been proposed.

While no stores to fill the proposed new retail spaces have been identified, it is anticipated a small area of floor space will be used for food sales.

The development will see a total of 153 car parking spaces and 20 cycle spaces for the

Planning permission for a 60-bed hotel and public house was granted in 2011. While the Thatchers Needle has been open since 2013, the hotel plans were abandoned.

Marston’s bid to build four non-food retail units at the site was turned down in 2015, and again on appeal in 2016.

The design and access statement on behalf of the pub chain for their latest application claims two meetings with South Norfolk Council, and three with Diss Town Council – including public feedback – had led to the current design.

“The aim of the project is for the proposed buildings character, appearance, quality of design and massing to reflect the local context and sit comfortably in proximity to the Diss Conservation Area,” it reads.

“In a town with such unique character it is important that every building is of high quality and contributes in a sensitive manner.”

Access to the site is from the current entry and exit points for the pub in Park Road. Deliveries would be achieved from a service road to the rear of the retail units.

The application, reference 2017/2853, can be viewed online at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/planning

n What do you think? Would you welcome a hotel to the town? Which stores would you like to see in the new retail spaces, if they are approved?

Email your thoughts and comments to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or write to us at the address on page 14