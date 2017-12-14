Norfolk’s cancer charity Big C to open new shop in Diss

Norfolk’s cancer charity, Big C, is set to open a new shop in Diss in January.

The charity, which will be based on the Victoria Centre Retail Park, in Victoria Road, is asking people to help with stock donations or to come forward if they would like to volunteer.

Requested items include good-quality clothing, shoes and accessories, household objects, decorative accessories, books, CDs and bric-a-brac. The shop will have a particular focus on furniture and crafts.

Big C would also love to hear from anyone who would like to help support the shop managers in running the store. Duties include sorting stock and helping on the tills.

Dr Chris Bushby, CEO at Big C, said: “Our shops provide an integral part of our charitable income. We rely on the generous time and energy our volunteers give to Big C.

“It’s a wonderful way to meet new people spend some free time and, for some, a good opportunity to gain experience of the retail sector.

“On average, 20 people are given a cancer diagnosis every day in Norfolk and Waveney.

“Your unwanted gifts, outgrown clothes and any other items would go a long way to support people affected by cancer in our community.”

The new shop will have a dedicated area where craft groups and other local organisations can meet.

Ashley Bunn, head of retail, said: “We are keen to become actively involved in the Diss community and welcome contact from a variety of groups who would be keen to meet upstairs in the shop where we have a lovely light space.”