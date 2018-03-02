Norfolk Police deal with 1,800 snow-related incidents

Norfolk Police are continuing to work with partner agencies as freezing temperatures maintain their grip on the county - and have dealt with 1,800 snow-related incidents since the Beast from the East hit.

Representatives from a number of agencies including Norfolk County Council Highways, the Volunteer 4x4 Emergency Response Service, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Red Cross are at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters in Wymondham co-ordinating resources so they are mobilised and able to respond effectively, providing support to motorists where needed across the county.

Chief Inspector Sonia Humphreys said: “The multi-agency hub worked very well yesterday so we are continuing with the same approach today with agencies coming together to plan and direct the resources where the need is most.

“Norfolk Police have dealt with 1,800 incidents since the snow hit the county with 118 incidents overnight Thursday, Friday morning, alone.

“Roads are continuing to be affected with the main problem being snow drifts. We have also seen a number of cases where cars have been abandoned and we are working to try and clear these from the roads as soon as possible. If you do find yourself in a situation where you are having to leave your car, please try and move them off the carriageway if you can.

“The advice to motorists remains the same, please drive to the road conditions and only make the journeys that you absolutely have to. We know after several days of disruption that many people may need to make essential journeys but if you must travel, please consider sharing lifts with friends and neighbours to put less pressure on the road networks.

“It’s not a case of how suitable your vehicle is or how good a driver you are; many of these incidents happen without warning and the only way to avoid them is by not being on the road in the first place. Roads in more rural locations are particularly badly affected, with some areas still impassable at present.

“If you do get stuck and feel you are in danger, please call us on 101 or in an emergency 999.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public, particularly within the farming community, who have volunteered their time and equipment to help those in need.”

Drivers who need to travel at any point today are advised to:

Plan ahead – check your route on a planner to see the latest traffic updates

Tell friends or family about your travel plans – inc route – and let them know when you’ve arrived

Make sure you vehicle is clear of snow/ice, has sufficient fuel and screenwash

Allow plenty of time for your journey

Travel at a low speed avoiding sudden braking/steering moves

Keep a sensible distance between you and the car in front

Use headlights – do not rely solely on daytime running lights

If visibility falls below 100m use your fog lights

Take provisions (blanket, warm clothing, food/water)

Charge your phone before setting off

Members of the public can follow @norfolkpolice and the Norfolk Constabulary Facebook page for updates and areas to avoid.