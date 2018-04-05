New antique shop in Diss aims to be friendly and fun

A Framlingham duo have opened an antiques shop in Diss.

Henrietta Lewis, 59, and Alan Knight, 60, opened Diss Emporium on Wednesday.

We have had such a positive response from people in Diss, and there has been incredible excitement building around the emporium Henrietta Lewis

“It’s very exciting,” said Henrietta. “We have always been interested in antiques, and we’ve had units in various other places before, but it’s always been a dream of mine to have a place of my own.

“We will be selling antiques from a mix of different eras – there is a real eclectic mix.”

The emporium will offer spaces for other antique dealers to rent – regardless of experience.

“We are hoping the shop will have a very social atmosphere,” added Henrietta.

“A lot of antique places only allow you to take your things in and you go away. But we aim to be very inclusive for people and what they want to do. It will be a friendly and fun social hub, where traders can have a coffee and discuss auctions.”

The pair previously ran Framlingham’s Castle Inn, made famous by Ed Sheeran, for five years. They decided to leave their bartending days behind them two years ago and started looking for a place to set up shop.

“We love working in antiques and with each other,” explained Henrietta.

“So far, we have had such a positive response from people in Diss, and there has been incredible excitement building around the emporium from people not just in the town, but in Cambridge, Essex and Norwich.

“We think Diss is a vibrant place for business.”

Diss Emporium is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, between 10am and 4pm.

For more details, email diss.emporium@gmail.com.

