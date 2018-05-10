Harleston Jobs Club to expand thanks to £28k grant

A jobs club in Harleston has been awarded a grant to continue helping jobseekers for the next two years and to expand its service into surrounding villages.

The club, run by Harleston Information Plus, was given a grant of £28,811 by the Lift Jobs Programme, funded by the European Social Fund.

Project leader Lucy Marjoram said: “The new funding offers us security in the running of the jobs club for a further two years.

“This will ensure this vital support can remain for local jobseekers.”

The weekly club has been running at the information centre since 2009.

The club helps jobseekers tackle a range of subjects, including CVs, cover letters, application forms, interview tips, business start-up information, volunteering and more.

The club is now aiming to expand its services to surrounding villages.

“This will help assist jobseekers who are rurally isolated,” added Lucy.

“Transport is a real issue for jobseekers living in villages without access to a regular bus service.

“By bringing our services to those villages, we are hoping to be able to support more people into work.

“We will be offering free course places and providing transport into Harleston for jobseekers wishing to participate in learning.”

The job club will also be working with the Early Help Hub team at South Norfolk Council, helping jobseekers access support around finance, housing and other issues.

The club team are currently calling on residents to ask them to visit their village.

If you want to have the jobs club team visit your village, contact Lucy on 01379 851920.

Alternatively, you can email jobsclub@harleston-norfolk.org.uk.