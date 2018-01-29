Harleston-based equine retailer Feedmark wins top award

Feedmark, a family-owned and independent business providing equine supplements, has won a national award.

The Harleston-based business won the coveted title of SEIB Retailer of the Year 2018 in the online/mail order retailer category at The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) Business Awards.

The sought-after retail award received nominations from more than 1,000 individuals for 150 companies. A final decision was based on the number of nominations, mystery shop visits and incognito calls.

Feedmark won the accolade for its industry knowledge, helpful advice, ordering process and website.

Chris Townsend, managing director of Feedmark, said: “We are delighted to win this notable award and take pride in providing a high level of customer service, with a dedicated team of expert nutritional advisors on hand to help our customers with their horses’ needs.

“Thank you to all our customers for their nominations and to our employees for their dedication in ensuring a fast, efficient service and expert nutritional advice to horse owners across the UK and overseas.”

The BETA Business Awards recognised companies and individuals making a significant difference to the equestrian industry.

A gala dinner was held at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham on Monday.

Claire Williams, the trade association’s executive director, said: “The awards, as always, were fiercely contended, with the spirit of competition running extremely high.

“We had an exceptionally strong field of finalists and deciding on the ultimate winners was never going to be easy.

“However, after much consideration by our independent judges and an exhaustive selection process, we are extremely pleased to have found some incredibly worthy winners.”