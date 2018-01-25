Ed and Cherry’s teachers hope wedding will be ‘Perfect’

Staff at a Framlingham school have sent their well-wishes to two former pupils who announced their engagement this week.

Singer Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Instagram, last weekend.

Both Ed and Cherry attended Thomas Mills High School where both staff and pupils were equally excited by the news.

“Several of our teachers taught them and have very fond memories of them both,” said head teacher, Phil Hurst.

“We wish them well and we are hoping for a Suffolk Wedding.”