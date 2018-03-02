Demolition work starts at Breckland Lodge after fire

Bosses at Breckland Lodge have thanked the public for their continued support as demolition work begins on the fire-hit business.

Work to pull down the fire-damaged restaurant and reception area at the site in Attleborough commenced this week.

Demolition of the fire-damanged Breckland Lodge has begun. Submitted picture.

A spokesman for the business said: “Demolition work by Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd started on Monday.

“The team started taking down sections of the restaurant and reception area that were very badly damaged in the fire.

“Plans are already in full swing for us to hopefully open in the autumn.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

About sixty firefighters tackled the large fire at Breckland Lodge on February 6, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The community rallied around the business, with manager Colin Kilby receiving more than 450 messages of support.

Earlier this month, Breckland Lodge’s chairman, Mervyn Negus, promised the establishment would return “bigger and better”

Lee Storer, managing director of Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd, said: “The news of the fire was a bit of a shock as it is such a popular place – we had even held our Christmas party there.

Attleborough, Norfolk. The Breckland Lodge restaurant which was destroyed by fire on Tuesday 6th Feb. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

“We went down in the early stages and secured the building, making it water tight.

“We have managed to save the coffee house, kitchen and pub, and have started clearing out the debris.

“The snowy weather is proving to be a little tricky, but we expect to have the demolition completed in the next two weeks.”