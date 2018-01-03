Wife of former UKIP councillor died from sustained compression of neck, court told

The wife of a former UKIP councillor and retired Royal Marine died from sustained compression of the neck, a court heard today.

Stephen Searle, 64, appeared before a judge today charged with the murder of his wife Anne at their home in Stowmarket.

Anne Searle

He did not enter a plea during the brief preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court this morning.

Judge Martyn Levett was told that Searle is accused of killing Mrs Searle at their home in The Brickfields, Stowmarket.

Police and paramedics were called to the address on Saturday (December 30) and found the body of Mrs Searle, a 62-year-old mother of three, who could not be revived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Searle suffered a cardiac arrest and the court heard that the confirmed cause of death was sustained compression of the neck.

Judge Levett told Searle that he will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Seale is due to reappear at the same court on February 21 for a plea and case management hearing.

A potential date for a seven day trial has been listed in June.