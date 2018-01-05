Westward Care Group sells sites in Attleborough and Besthorpe to National Care Group

Two care homes in south Norfolk have been acquired by the National Care Group.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has sold two sites belonging to Westward Care Homes Limited. The sites are Westward Farm in Besthorpe and Westward Barns near Attleborough.

Westward Care Homes is a high quality specialist service which has established a very strong reputation within the sector Robert Mellamphy

Established in 2009, Westward Care Homes provides specialised and individual residential support for adults ages 18 and over with a range of learning disabilities, autism, epilepsy and other additional complex needs.

The decision to sell by Westward Care Homes Limited was made in order to focus on their care business within the elderly sector and elderly care village developments.

The business has been acquired by the National Care Group, adding the two sites to their existing operation within Norfolk, as well as their countrywide provision.

David Rowe-Bewick, finance director of National Care Group, said: “We would like to thank Robert Mellamphy in particular for the fantastic service he provided to us in facilitating our purchase of Westward Care Homes.

“His excellent client relations skills and ability to successfully negotiate between ourselves and the vendor was paramount to initially securing the deal and also seeing through the process of sale efficiently and effectively.

“He was a key figure throughout and we look forward to working closely with him again on many more future acquisitions.”

Robert Mellamphy, director at Christie & Co’s Ipswich office who handled the sale, said: “Westward Care Homes is a high quality specialist service which has established a very strong reputation within the sector.

“We have known the vendors for many years and seen this business grow substantially. With our local and national contacts we were able to run a discreet targeted marketing campaign, approaching selected key buyers.

“As a result, a sale was achieved, which completed on Friday, December 8.”