‘We are losing a stalwart’ – Graham Minshull departs Diss Town Council after 11 years

A long-serving town councillor has called time on his stint at the authority, saying the time is right to give someone else an opportunity.

Graham Minshull joined Diss Town Council nearly 11 years ago. He was mayor of Diss in 2012, and was the first leader after the role was established in 2016.

It takes up so much of your time – you are talking 20, 30 hours a week to do the job properly and, after 11 years, it will be nice to have a bit of time to myself Graham Minshull, former leader, Diss Town Council

He will continue as a district councillor with South Norfolk Council.

“The time had come,” he told the Diss Express. “It is time to hand it over to someone else.

“It takes up so much of your time – you are talking 20, 30 hours a week to do the job properly and, after 11 years, it will be nice to have a bit of time to myself.”

He said the highlight of his time on the council was the Royal Anglians being awarded the freedom of the town during his year as mayor.

Nearly 8,000 well wishers were on hand as the regiment paraded through the town.

“That would be my highlight, no doubt about it,” he said. “That was my proposition and I put that all together.”

Mr Minshull also helped bring Christmas lights back to the town.

“Being a town councillor has changed so much in the last 10 years,” he said. “It is certainly more challenging; people are a lot more demanding.

“It is not going to get any easier. You try to do things on one hand, and on the other hand you are losing your funding.”

Current mayor Trevor Wenman said the council would be losing a stalwart.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Graham,” he said. “He has held the fort, he has kept the show on the road. He has been invaluable to us over the years.

“He has seen the Heritage Triangle project through to its completion – for which the whole town should be extremely grateful – and he just felt it was time to call it a day.

“It is sad to see him go. It won’t be the same without him.”