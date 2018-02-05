UPDATED: Person hit by train ‘not suspicious’ as rail disruption between Diss and Norwich

Disruption on the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line is expected until 5.30pm today after a person was hit by a train. The train makes a stop at Diss.

Greater Anglia made the announcement that all lines are blocked, with services at Norwich and Diss stations possibly cancelled or delayed.

The train is still at the scene, close to Norwich station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police Officers told the Diss Express: “Officers were called to the line at 2.27pm close to Sandy Lane Bridge in Norwich following reports of a person struck by a train.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers will now work to identify the person and inform their family. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Greater Anglia said on Twitter: “Train services will experience disruption whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.”

Replacement bus services are currently being organised. To check your journey, go to www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

More to follow.