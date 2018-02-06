UPDATE: Large fire extinguished at Breckland Lodge in Attleborough

The fire at Breckland Logde, off the A11 in Attleborough, has now been extinguished.

Sixty firefighters tackled the large fire at the Breckland Lodge. Many crews have now left the scene.

Sixty firefighters tackled a blaze at The Breckland Loge earlier today. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said an investigation has been launched to discover the cause of the fire.

Writing on Facebook, Breckland Lodge said that all staff and customers are safe.

Attleborough Town Council said on Twitter: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic fire at Breckland Lodge and send our thoughts to all involved”.

More to follow.