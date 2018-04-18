UPDATE: Driver and passengers of flipped over car in Diss uninjured

A woman and three children walked away without injury from a road traffic collision in Diss.

Norfolk Constabulary were called at 8.37am this morning after a car flipped onto its side outside the Diss Leisure Centre.

Police on the scene of a road traffic collision on Vitcoria Road, Diss.

The road was reduced to one lane of traffic as police cordoned off the accident scene. The car had damaged traffic lights and railings in the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also on scene to ensure the vehicle was safe.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust dispatched two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. They treated one adult and three children, who didn’t need any further care.

Police remain on the scene until 10.30am. The wreckage has now been cleared by a recovery crew. Norfolk Constabulary have said Highways England have been made aware of the damage to the traffic lights.

On Twitter, South Norfolk Police said the incident was the result of “a moments loss of attention”.

