Suffolk MP Daniel Poulter cleared in misconduct probe

Suffolk MP Daniel Poulter has been cleared over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues.

Mr Poulter was referred to an internal disciplinary committee following claims made to the Sunday Times in November.

In a statement, the Conservative Party said a panel found there was “insufficient evidence to support the complaint made against him”.

Mr Poulter said he was “unsurprised” by the outcome.

“I am pleased although entirely unsurprised that, after five months, I have finally been exonerated of any misconduct or inappropriate behaviour.

“The allegations brought against me were false and scurrilous. I have no idea why a fellow Conservative MP should have irresponsibly sought publicity by attaching his name to these claims in a newspaper article.

“My lawyers are pursuing legal action against the Sunday Times for defamation in publishing them.

‘I appreciate that the committee left no stone unturned in investigating these unsubstantiated complaints against me.

‘It is absolutely right that the Conservative Party wants an exemplary complaints process. Such a process is plainly vital in any modern workplace and I know the system constructed in haste by the Conservative Party last year, is already under regular review. That review process must ensure that the system evolves to become able to separate unsubstantiated hearsay or smears, from valid complaint which genuinely require investigations. I believe this needs to be addressed in the interests of everyone working in Parliament and for the Conservative Party.

“Because of the publicity of these allegations generated by the Sunday Times article, The past five months have been incredibly difficult for me and have at times taken a considerable toll on my health. Nevertheless, I have continued to represent the people of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and I fully intend to continue doing so. I would like to thank my family, friends, colleagues and constituents for their unwavering support throughout this process.”

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich was placed under investigation after fellow Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen alleged that women had complained about being treated inappropriately by him.

He revealed legal action was under way against the Sunday newspaper.