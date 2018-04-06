Suffolk Constabulary warn of telephone fraudsters claiming to be police officers

Police are warning vigilant against telephone scams from a caller claiming to be a Metropolitan Police officer.

The warning comes after a series of reports that fraudsters are typically stating that they have a suspect in custody that has a number of credits cards with their details on.

The caller then asks the person on the telephone to confirm their credit card details over the phone.

Suffolk Constabulary is reminding residents of the following:

n Your bank or the police will never ask you to withdraw money or purchase items.

n Your bank or the police will never ask for your PIN, bank card or bank account details over the phone – never give these details out.

n If you receive such a call leave the landline for at least five minutes to make an outside call. Fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ring tones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number.

n Use a friend or neighbour’s telephone instead.

Friends, family, carers and neighbours are asked to spread the word to ensure everyone is aware of this scam and what they should do.

For advice on keeping yourself safe against scams, go to www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

Alternatively, report incidents of fraud to Action Fraud using their online reporting tool at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 1232040.