Students at Attleborough Academy’s sixth form raise more than £500 for Teenage Cancer Trust

A sixth form has started the year by handing over a cheque for more than £500 to a national cancer charity.

After several fundraising activities, Attleborough Academy’s sixth formers were able to hand over a cheque for £580 to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity’s education and awareness executive, Morwenna McNeill, visited the school to give a presentation to the sixth form body about the charity.

The money was raised through a variety of activities led by the team of sixth formers who were involved in the recruitment process for the Attleborough Academy’s sixth form presidential team – the voice of the sixth form and organisers of fundraising and charity events for the whole academy.

The students were highly active in raising money, organising refreshments and stalls at the academy’s sports day and through non-uniform event donations.

The stalls included a number of different activities taking place during the day for the younger students of the school to participate in.

Academy lead president Keziah Collier said: “As sixth form students at Attleborough Academy, we recognise the importance of coming together to support charities and give back to the community.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust provides excellent care for teenagers and also saves lives through educating about cancer.

“We were excited to raise money for such a relevant and worthwhile charity.”