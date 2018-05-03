Stradbroke pupil wins through in Chris Evan’s writing competition

A Stradbroke schoolgirl is through to the next round of a national writing competition launched by radio presenter Chris Evans.

Evie Kingdom, 12, a pupil at Stradbroke High School, submitted her entry for the competition in January.

Now in its 8th year, 500 Words is one of the most successful storywriting competitions for youngsters in the world and is open to every five to 13-year-old in the UK. Its mission is to get children excited about reading and writing, regardless of ability.

Evie first heard about the competition on the DJ’s popular BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. Last year the competition attracted around 100,000 entries and Evie is now down to the last 5,000.

The top 50 chosen will go to Hampton Court Palace later this year for the prize giving after being selected by judges Charlie Higson and Frank Cottrell Boyce.

“My story is about an dinosaur astronaut which lands on earth by accident and at first scares all of the people, and feels sorry for them,” said Evie.

“I was very pleased with the story and I think it is better than my last year’s entry about a fox scientist.

“It was quite difficult to keep it under 500 words as I think all the sentences were strong and it seems to have touched people’s emotions.

“I’ll hear this month whether I have got through to the next round.”

Evie, a Year 8 pupil, also enjoys playing the piano, drawing and painting.

Mum Sara, says Evie’s story has “brought a tear to the eye of everyone who has read it.”