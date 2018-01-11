Search

Star Throwers ready to welcome customers as Attleborough store set to open

Attleborough, Norfolk. New shop opening for Star Throwers charity in Attleborough pictured from left Norma Buckenham, Angela Simpson, Clare-Marie Griffin, Victoria Pigg and Helen Cozens. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY
Staff and volunteers at Star Throwers are gearing up to welcome customers to their new shop in Church Street, Attleborough, on Monday.

We really hope to create a charity shop that the people of Attleborough can be proud of

Helen Cozens

Helen Cozens

The charity, which opened its first shop in Wymondham in 2012, hopes the new venture will provide further much-needed funds.

Shop manager Helen Cozens said: “We are very excited to be opening our second charity shop in Attleborough.

“It will have a boutique feel about it, where shoppers can purchase quality donated items at great prices.

“We really hope to create a charity shop that the people of Attleborough can be proud of.”

The charity is hoping the local community will get behind the new venture by donating stock, specifically bric-a-brac and toys. It is also looking for people to volunteer in the shop.

To arrange to drop off goods or to find out more about volunteering, call 01953 798426.