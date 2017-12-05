Readers react to closure of NatWest branch in Diss

Readers of the Diss Express have been vocal in their reaction to the closure of the NatWest branch in Mere Street.

Samantha Thornton commented on Facebook she used the branch regularly: “It is always busy, I can’t remember going in and it being empty. So it can’t be closing because it isn’t used.”

This view was shared by Heather Ambler, who commented: “We use this bank for cheques and various queries when they arise.

“Not everyone uses internet banking and this will be a terrible inconvenience for many people, especially the elderly. It is always busy and people come from many villages to use this bank.”

However, Maggie Dalts commented: “It’s not just ‘digital’ because people have been telephone banking for a generation.

“The cost of maintaining a branch must be really high and the banks want to avoid paper transactions so it makes sense to encourage people to use telephone and online banking because it is cheaper and more efficient.

“I don’t think most customers are prepared to pay big fees to operate a current account so they should not expect the banks to run a costly branch.”

Richard Vivian shared a similar view: “I run a business but I hardly ever go to the bank. Almost all my customers pay electronically.

“Business people do not want to queue in the bank during the working day and so have found better ways of managing their banking. I do understand that if you often have cash to pay in you need somewhere to deposit it but everything else can be done by phone, post or online.”

Jackie Foulger commented she uses the bank regularly and it was the only method of fighting fraud and get money via photo ID. She asked how this could be done if there is no local branch to go into.

To read the full story, go to www.dissexpress.co.uk/news/natwest-in-diss-to-close-after-customers-choose-to-go-digital-1-8271322.

If you would like to share you opinion, send an email to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk.