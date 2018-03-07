READER LETTER: Listed Toll House in Botesdale at risk

The village of Botesdale, as with so many villages, is in the process of a consultation regarding two large-scale developments.

A matter of grave concern is that the first proposal involves putting the main access road for 69 homes to directly opposite the Grade II listed Toll House at the entrance to Botesdale.

This unusual building is the only single-storey octagonal-plan Toll House in the county.

Fiona Cairns, director of Suffolk Preservation Society, and conservation architect Patrick Taylor have both written to the relevant authorities strongly opposing the desecration of this rare building.

A further proposal to build 42 homes only a few hundred yards south of this development and accessing directly on to the B1113 will also greatly increase traffic.

A satisfying solution would be the construction of a mini-roundabout at the Hall Lane junction. I understand that the developer would be obliged to pay a community infrastructure levy, which would surely help to pay for this project and would make this highway so much safer for all users.

Anita Burnard

Woodhouse Farm

Botesdale