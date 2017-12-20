PICTURES: More than 100 visitors attend Festival of Angels in Diss

The Festival of Angels ran on Saturday between 10am and 4pm and Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

Betty Palmer with the Angel she made.

The event featured an exhibition of all things angel-related. This included angelic music – featuring the organ, clarinet and harp.

Crafts for all ages, an angelic photo booth, refreshments including coffee and mince pies, tea and cakes, and light lunches were also available.

An angel trail around town offered explorers the opportunity to find the angels in shop windows.

Sunday evening featured a candle-lit carol service at 6.30pm.

Organiser, Elizabeth Kemble told the Diss Express: “We had a great turn out at the weekend, with more than 100 people visiting the exhibition, even though the weather was rough.

“Three schools got involved with the festival and created angels. These were Botesdale, Diss Junior, and Scole schools.

“The photo booth proved popular with both children and adults. The carol service on Sunday told the Christmas Story and the part the angels played.”

