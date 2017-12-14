PICTURES: Community out in force as social enterprise branches out in Roydon

The words ‘Roydon’ and ‘community’ have been appearing in the same sentence fairly regularly in the Diss Express in recent weeks.

They have helped keep their village whole, and have launched a fundraising campaign to buy a defibrillator.

MDEP-09-12-2017-019 Volunteers go to work planting the Trees

And on Saturday, they turned their hand to tree and hedge planting as a big milestone was hit for a fellow villager’s social enterprise.

Angela Lamb, who lives in Factory Lane, launched Into the Wild Wood Forest School in April 2016, running sessions at Quaker Wood in the town, Thornham Walks and Bressingham Primary School.

Last week, hundreds of trees were delivered as she aims to create a permanent space, allowing children to explore, learn and play.

“I was really pleased,” she said. “Looking at the forecast and seeing how cold it was going to be, I was worried how many people there were going to be.

“It looks fantastic. You can just start to see what it is going to be in the future .”

She said the next steps were to work with the landowner to seek planning permission for a change of use so it could potentially be used all year round, and improve access. It is also hoped to create a shelter, and a wooden roundhouse.

“I think the shelter is going to be quite important for it to be used all year round,” she added.

MDEP-09-12-2017-018 Angela and Jeff Lamb at the site of the new woodland

MDEP-09-12-2017-013 Volunteers plant the saplings

MDEP-09-12-2017-011 The Watson Family lend a helping hand