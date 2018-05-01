Pc Squires calls on public to shape future of Diss Police Station

South Norfolk Police’s community support officer is calling on residents to help shape the future of the force’s drop-in sessions in Diss.

Sessions at Diss Police Station, in Stanley Road, started on April 6 and currently run from 10am to noon every Friday.

Pc Jim Squires said it is up to the public to tell him what the best time would be for them.

“This is a drop-in for people to come in and raise issues – if people don’t tell us, we don’t know,” he said.

“It’s about empowering the community to have a say on how we deliver our service as a police force.”

The station was reopened on Fridays to coincide with market day in Diss. However, Pc Squires said the flow of people using the service has been slow.

He added: “We are conscious as a constabulary that the opening times may not suit everyone. We want the station to open so we can engage with as many people as we can.

“I just want people to let us know if this is the right time. If it is a case of people wanting the times to change to 5pm to 7pm so they can pop in, we will accommodate that.

“I will go to my bosses and say that this is the voice of the community, but, without that, it’s going to stay at 10am to noon.”

To give your thoughts on the police station opening times, contact Pc Jim Squires by emailing him at squiresjr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and asking for him.

The next district meeting for South Norfolk Police will be held at Hobart High School in Loddon on May 2, 7pm to 9pm.