Paralympian Sean Rose gives motivation to sponsored students at Roydon Primary School

On the first bitter morning of December, young students fought off the winter blues with a helping hand from paralympian Sean Rose.

Working up a sweat to the sound of Christmas tunes, pupils at Roydon Primary School exercised to motivation from the paralympian.

Pupils and staff at Roydon Primary School recieved some world-class motivation for paralympian, Sean Rose. Picture: Andrew Martin.

Mr Rose broke his back in a ski accident in February of 2000. ​Since then, he has become a﻿ World Champion water skier, World Cup Gold downhill ski racer, Winter X Games medallist, double winter paralympian, and Paralympics GB Athlete Ambassador, among many other titles.

He also has experience as a television presenter and reporter at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics, Invictus Games, and on the BBC’s The One Show.

Mr Rose was at the school as part of Sport for Schools. Students were sponsored for exercising circuits and the raised money will go towards new equipment for the school. About 1,300 Primary schools nationwide receive a visit annually as part of the scheme.

Speaking to the Diss Express, Mr Rose said: “We’re trying to educate the kids and have let the have a go at lots of different things and so they try something different.

“The kids have been brilliant today. They have been really into it, even those who wouldn’t necessarily get stuck into a bit of sport are all giving it a good go and that’s what this circuit is all about – pretty much anyone can give it a go and it might even inspire them to go on and do a little bit more.”

After the circuits, Mr Rose spoke to the pupils. He added: “I hope the chat will inspire them to go on and do things and reach for their dreams.

“Its all about motivating and inspiring – opening their eyes to all the things that are possible.”

Mr Rose said he loved getting involved with schools.

“I do eight to ten sessions per month for Sport for Schools and you feel like you really connect with the pupils.

“I tell them a few stories and their eyes are wide open and you can see that they will go on and try some things themselves.”