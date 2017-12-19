Old Buckenham High School pupils spread Christmas generosity with hampers for the homeless

Every year, students at Old Buckenham High School enjoy many of the usual traditions, such as a Christmas Show, visiting the local church for a carol service and wearing festive jumpers for charity.

One tradition that has become deeply embedded over the years is the Hampers for the Homeless Competition.

The whole school got involved by donating food and decorating hampers that are donated to local charity St. Martins Housing Trust in time for Christmas.

The hampers are judged for best decoration and most filled and the winning forms receive chocolatey prizes for their efforts.

This year’s winners were Class 8F who created a snowy cottage filled with food, scarves and blankets, and Class 8CR who filled a hamper and two bags full of food and treats.