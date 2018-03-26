New Long Stratton Leisure Centre images released

New artist’s impressions have been released to show how Long Stratton’s revamped leisure centre will look.

The update comes as work gets under way on the £2 million improvement scheme by South Norfolk Council.

The ambitious project includes a new first-floor extension and an inclusive fitness suite, new changing facilities, a cafe and soft play area, new equipment and improvements to the car park.

The leisure centre will also sport a new external look.

South Norfolk Council cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said: “The centre will be a state-of-the-art facility that will serve the whole community for years to come.

“At a time when other authorities are closing their leisure centres, this underlines our commitment to providing the sport and social hubs that our communities are asking for.”

A mock-up image of what Long Stratton Leisure Centre will look like: Picture: South Norfolk Council.

Improvements to the centre will form part of the Long Stratton area action plan, which sets out the area’s future development.

Long Stratton is planned to grow with more than 1,800 new homes built by 2026, after plans for a long-awaited bypass were given the go ahead last month.

South Norfolk Council has already invested £4 million in Wymondham Leisure Centre.