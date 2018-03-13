New chapter for Eye as library to go ahead

Plans for a new library in Eye will go ahead with the aim of creating a “modern library building in the heart of the town”.

Approval with conditions was given by Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee meeting on Tuesday.

The site of the current library in Buckshorn Lane has been part of he community for the best part of 40 years.

The library is to move to a new site in Cross Street – directly across from the current building.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: “We’re delighted to hear that the new library in Eye will be going ahead and look forward to working with the county council on the project in the months ahead.”

The building in Cross Street was built in the 1960s for use as a highways office and workshop, and has been vacant for several years.

In the new development, the rear wing of the site will be redeveloped to provide the library.

The committee said the proposals would result in a an “improved library facility in an accessible location”.

The building will have 100sqm of library space, together with a small meeting room. There will also be an accessible toilet, staff kitchen, store room, cleaner’s store and plant room.

The committee found that the development would have no adverse impact on the setting of nearby listed buildings or residents.

Mr Leeke added: “We’re excited about being able to provide the library service to local people from a new and modern library facility, which will benefit the local community.”

Although Eye Town Council had no objection to the relocation, it has said it is concerned by the loss of six parking spaces, a lack of public toilets, the “unimaginative and not particularly attractive” look of the proposed building, and “the very large internal space which will not be fully utilised”.

The new library is likely to open in the spring of 2019.