‘Moving’ lesson on road safety for Attleborough Academy Sixth Form students

Students at a Norfolk sixth form were “deeply moved” after being given a live and interactive lesson on the importance of road safety.

The car park at Attleborough Sixth Form was taken over by vehicles from the county’s emergency services, as they provided a dramatic demonstration to Year 12 and 13 students of the repercussions if enough care isn’t taken behind the wheel.

The #Impact campaign was launched by Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green last year, and is supported by Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. It also involves Thomas Semmons, 19, who was seriously injured after losing control of his car in bad weather on the B1145.

Students watched a demonstration of how emergency services rescue someone from a wrecked vehicle, while sixth former Elliot Lascelles was clothed in a safety helmet and body suit, before he acted as an accident volunteer.

Assistant principal Carmina McConnell said: “This thought-provoking demonstration provides an invaluable life lesson for our sixth form students.

“As new and inexperienced drivers this live presentation forces them to consider their personal safety and to fully recognise the impact of their actions on the roads.

“This is a superb provision by the emergency services, and I have no doubt the #Impact campaign’s work with young people will save many lives.”