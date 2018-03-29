Mourners gather for funeral of Paul Moore

More than 200 people attended the funeral of Paul Moore in Diss this week.

The father-of-four, who grew up in the town, was laid to rest at Diss Cemetery, following a service in St Mary’s Church, on Wednesday.

More than 200 mourners, including family and friends, attended the funeral of a man, described by his best friend Antony Sweeting, as a “lovable rogue”

“It was a lovely service with many people from across the region coming along,” said Mr Moore’s sister, Sheila, from Ipswich.

“The service included some of his favourite music, including Well I Wonder and Still Ill, by Morrissey, of whom Paul, was an ardent fan.”

Paul Moore, from Kesgrave, was last seen in Nacton, near Ipswich, on February 6 at around 4pm.

Extensive searches followed, including family, friends, police and Suffolk Lowland Rescue.

A major investigation team was also called in to oversee the search.

Mr Moore’s body was found on the shoreline at Chelmondiston, on the opposite bank of the River Orwell, on March 9.

Suffolk Police said the death was being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

Mr Moore grew up in Stanley Road in Diss and, for a time, worked as a butcher in the town, before joining his brother in the scrap metal business.

In 2002, he moved to Kesgrave, where he lived with his wife, Aurora, 36, and twin daughters, aged 13, and two sons, aged 10.

He disappeared eight days before his 44th birthday.