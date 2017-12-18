Medical experts unable to discover cause of Wetheringsett woman’s death

Medical experts have been unable to discover why a 43-year-old woman died at her home in Wetheringsett.

An inquest today was told the decomposed body of Gypsy Wells was found on November 2 last year.

Police were alerted by the landlord of Ms Wells home in Green Lane who had been unable to contact her for several weeks.

When officers arrived, they went into the property with landlord Tony Alston who discovered her remains on a sofa in the lounge.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard Mr Alston had last spoken to Ms Wells on October 19 last year and police enquiries revealed her last posting on Facebook had been the following day.

A post mortem examination was unable to ascertain the cause of death and it was not possible to obtain samples for analysis.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean said Ms Wells, who also used the names Julie Ann Clitheroe and Julie Ann Bayliss, was identified from her fingerprints.

Dr Dean recorded an open conclusion on Ms Wells.