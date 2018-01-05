Looking for a job that could really take you places? Simonds offering potential drivers the chance to get behind the wheel

Are you looking for a career which could really take you places?

One Diss travel firm is letting prospective new coach drivers get behind the wheel of their vehicles at an open event next month in a bid to employ more people.

It is the third such event hosted by Simonds, based in Oak Drive, off Sawmills Road. They employ about 100 staff in total – and more than half of those are drivers.

Two sessions will beheld on Saturday, February 10, at 10am and 2pm. Prospective drivers will see a presentation, before having the chance to drive some of the vehicles of the Simonds fleet.

All that is required is a driving licence. If employed, they will then be trained up for a full bus licence.

Carl Lummis, operations manager at Simonds, said four people remain with the company after they were employed following last year’s open event.

In total about 20 attended – and he said it was a great chance to have a taste of coach driving.

“It is quite daunting driving something that big,” he said. “Some of our vehicles are 40 feet long. It can be daunting before you get used to them.

“It is just a chance to sit in the driver’s seat and think ‘wow, I can do this’.”

Mr Lummis added coach driving was a great career – and qualified drivers were never short of work.

“If you are a people person and you enjoy driving, there is no better job, at the end of the day.

“Once you have that licence, irrespective of where you are, you will have the opportunity of getting a job, because the industry is crying out for drivers.

You can turn up on the day. For more information, or to confirm your attendance, call Simonds on 01379 647300.