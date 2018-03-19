Latest crime figures revealed for Diss Express area

The policing inspector for South Norfolk says his team are taking positive action to tackle anti-social issues in the area.

Jason Selvarajah, who is responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, said: “The main issues to report upon are those in Diss town centre.

“We have responded to numerous reports of anti-social behaviour linked to homelessness, begging, busking and consuming alcohol in public.

“My team have responded to these reports and taken positive action where the law allows.

“I am confident that a sense of normality has returned to the town after some interventions by police and our partners.

“We have received some reports of anti-social behaviour in Long Stratton and the beat manager is now dealing with this.”

Latest crime figures for Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Anti-social behaviour - 3; Burglary residential - 3; Criminal damage - 9; Domestic - 5; Possession of controlled substance - 1; Possession of weapons - 3; Public fear, alarm or distress - 2; Theft from a motor vehicle - 2; Theft of a pedal cycle - 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Domestic - 3; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Criminal damage - 1; Domestic - 9; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1; Theft from a motor vehicle - 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle - 1.

Tasburgh: Burglary, business and community - 1; Domestic - 1.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Criminal damage - 6; Domestic - 8; Public fear, alarm or distress - 2; Theft of a motor vehicle - 3; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle - 1.

Bunwell: Burglary, residential - 1; Criminal damage - 1; Domestic - 1; Theft from a motor vehicle - 1.

There were no recorded offences in Newton Flotman.