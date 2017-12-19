Keep things moving in South Norfolk this Christmas and recycle your cooking fats

South Norfolk Council is asking residents to recycle their cooking fats this Christmas – in a bid to reduce the number of blocked drains.

The council is helping people do this with a variety of used cooking oil banks across south Norfolk – including in the Weavers Court car park in Diss, the Bullock Fair car park in Harleston, and the Swan Lane car park in Long Stratton.

Residents are asked to wait until the fats have cooled and then place into a plastic sealed bottle. Used cooking oil is collected regularly and is turned into biodiesel.

Councillor Kay Mason Billig, cabinet member for Environment and Recycling said: “South Norfolk Council was one of the first in the country to install used cooking oil collection banks at unmanned sites across the district.

“Fats, oils and grease stick to the walls of our sewers and are a major cause of blockages, bad smells and pollution. By working with our residents we have prevented these waste products from being poured down the drains of South Norfolk.”