Hundreds caught in Norfolk and Suffolk during Operation Ringtone

More than 240 people across Norfolk and Suffolk were caught driving while using a mobile phone during a week-long police enforcement campaign.

Operation Ringtone ran between January 22 and Sunday 28 and saw officers patrolling roads with marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies took part in the nationwide campaign led by the National Police Chief’s Council.

More than 120 people were caught in Norfolk with a similar amount caught in Suffolk.

“This a staggering number of people caught breaking the law,” said Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit.

“This is an average of 17 a day and I am deeply concerned that such a high number of people are willing to risk other people’s lives by using their phone while driving.

“However, I think the fact almost twice as many people caught during this week of action compared with the last one in July 2017, is a result of an intelligence-led, concerted effort of officers across the country.

“Many of the drivers who were stopped stated they were not aware the penalties for the offence increased last year and offenders now receive a £200 fine and six penalty points, which for someone who has had their licence for less than two years would see it revert back to a provisional one.”

In Norfolk, officers issued 121 traffic offence reports to drivers using a mobile phone whilst driving. This compares with 67 reports issued during the last campaign, in July

In Suffolk, officers issued 122 traffic offence reports. compared with 62 in the same period.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and crime Commissioner, said: “Time and time again we see drivers using their phones on the move, so I was fully behind the Constabulary’s Operation Ringtone.

“Using a phone behind the wheel is reckless and costs lives.”