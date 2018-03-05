Harleston teenager smashes fundraising target as she braves the shave

mdep-17-02-18_004 and 014 Pictures: al pulford

Ruby Mccabe, 13, visited Studio 4 hairdressers in Diss on Saturday to have her hair shaved to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “I was nervous about the shave. The adrenaline kicked in and suddenly it starts to feel real.

“I was super excited the whole time my head was being shaved. This was a very reflective moment for me, realising and hoping how many people I will help.

“I feel so proud I did this. Knowing that the money is going towards life-saving research makes it rewarding.”

Ruby has broken her original target of £100, raising close to £800, with donations still flooding in.

Ruby’s mum, Debbie, said: “She looks great and feels great – she’s a little warrior. People have been really supportive and we have received some lovely messages from friends and family.

“Ruby is selfless; it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that she would do something like this.”

To donate, go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/rubys-giving-page-6