Harleston-based business Feedmark announces new partnership

Feedmark, a Harleston-based producer of equine supplements, has announced a new partnership with one of the UK’s biggest equestrian centres.

Set in the Duke of Wellington’s Hampshire estate, Wellington Riding is a British Horse Society (BHSI) approved riding school, livery yard and centre.

We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious and dynamic venue... Chris Townsend

The partnership sees Feedmark become the exclusive equine supplement sponsor for Wellington Riding and its 2018 events programme, including the British Dressage Winter Regionals and the Premier League.

Chris Townsend, Feedmark managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious and dynamic venue, supporting a diverse range of activities from eventing to cross-country schooling.

“There’s something for everyone at Wellington and we’re looking forward to providing advice and support to help riders with the individual nutritional needs of their horses and the activities they undertake with them in 2018.”

Wellington Riding’s Rachael Corry said: “Having Feedmark’s expert team of nutritionists on board for the coming season to advise on the health and wellbeing of horses will provide added value to our livery clients and competitors.

“We are very excited to be stocking the full range of Feedmark products in our on-site tack shop.”