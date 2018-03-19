Former Hartismere student sets up new peer support system

A 21-year-old from Gislingham is helping school pupils tackle the stress of GCSEs at his old high school.

James Copping got the idea for Study Bud after battling depression while at university.

The project will be trialled at Hartismere High School, where James studied for his GCSEs and A-levels.

He said: “The idea behind it is to approach schools and to get older students to become tutors for younger children.

“Study Bud makes sure that there is a support system in place for students to use.

“This is something I am really passionate about.”

I had experienced what it was like to help students and what it was like to receive no support James Copping

Students seeking support pay a small fee to sign up to the scheme. This is then split between James and the tutor.

James was inspired to launch Study Bud after working as a tutor while studying his A-levels.

He said: “It all started when I was assigned a GCSE maths student to tutor while I was at sixth form.

“It was a great opportunity and really rewarding. I really enjoyed it and I tutored four students for about two years.”

While studying Chemistry at Durham University, James felt what it was like to be without a support network.

“It was the wrong course and I was in need of support,” he explained.

“I then realised that I was in a unique position to help others. I had experienced what it was like to help students and what it was like to receive no support.”

Sarah Grey, head of the sixth form at Hartismere High School, said: “His business has great potential and he has been a really positive role model for pupils here.

“You have to really admire his determination; starting a business like this can be difficult.”

If you are interested in taking part in Study Bud, get in touch with James at studybudcontact@gmail.com.