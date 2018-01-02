Flood alerts in force as Storm Eleanor heads our way

Two flood alerts have been in force in Suffolk and Norfolk since New Year’s Day as the Met Office warns of the approach of Storm Eleanor.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for the Little Ouse and Thet and for the Waveney and Dove. It says levels in both systems are high with more rain expected.

The Environment Agency's flood alert map for East Anglia 02-01-18

It says the Thet will affect the Brandon and Thetford area while the Little Ouse warning includes all its tributaries which cover an area from Woolpit north to Little Ellingham and from Thetford east to Bottesdale.

The Waveney system goes from South Lopham through Diss north-east to Ellingham and from Mendlesham north to Sneath Common.

You can check the latest flood information at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

The Met Office today updated its warning of high winds being brought in by Storm Eleanor. It will hit Northern Ireland and the north of England later tonight and will not clear the East of England until Wednesday evening.

Though the west and coastal areas will be hardest hit, with gusts up to 80mph, the Met Office warns inland areas could still see 60mph winds. They warn it will impact travel and power.

The squally weather will be accompanied by showers.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For the storm’s impact on traffic go to www.trafficengland.com

To check train services see www.greateranglia.co.uk

You can check power cut information on UK Power Network’s website at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk or by calling 0800­ 31­63105.