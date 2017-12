Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue came to the assistance of an overturned tanker lorry containing kerosene yesterday.

The lorry overturned in Flowerpot Lane, Long Stratton. Crews from Diss, Long Stratton, Sprowston and Carrow attended the scene after the service was called at 8.55pm.

Crews remained on scene until highways and a recovery team arrived and the incident was handed over to them.