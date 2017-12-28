Diss venue denies superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing a New Year’s Eve set after barrage of phone calls

A Diss sports club has denied Framlingham-raised superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing a set at their New Year’s Eve party following a barrage of phone calls from his fans.

Manager at the Heywood Health and Fitness club in Walcot Road, Andrew Hills, said some of their members have played the odd prank previously. He said in the past he has had membership enquiries from the Royal Family, and a call from Team GB asking if they would be interested in joining their Olympic squad – so he thought he could have been the victim of a joke once again.

I took at least 30 calls yesterday and I’ve had two members of staff call me today, on my day off, to tell me that they can’t get anything done because the phone hasn’t stopped ringing Andrew Hills, manager, Heywood Health and Fitness Club

But he said the club received 30 calls yesterday alone.

“We’ve had too many calls from very different sounding people for it to be one or two of the guys winding me up,” he said.

“I took at least 30 calls yesterday and I’ve had two members of staff call me today, on my day off, to tell me that they can’t get anything done because the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“We’re not sure if we should cancel on health and safety grounds, or just issue more tickets and hope that there isn’t a riot.

“I think that people believe that the more we deny it, the more it must be true.

“During the conversations, a few people asked ‘why are the tickets so cheap’ or ‘for how long was Ed going to play’ or ‘was it really true’ – and then the penny dropped, that there was a rumour going around town.

“When I asked people where they had heard about it, it was ‘a friend of a friend’, so I haven’t go to the bottom of it, so am completely baffled.”

But Mr Hills said despite the safety concerns, and Sheeran not performing, it would still be an enjoyable evening.

“Whoever does turn up will have a good time,” he added. “I’ve suggested that people come dressed as Ed and sing his songs. We’re having karaoke as well as a DJ, so that any misinformed Sheeran fans aren’t disappointed.

“The party will definitely be a lot of fun, but an appearance by the ginger genius has not been planned, booked or agreed.”