Diss Corn Hall shortlisted for two awards

Diss Corn Hall has been shortlisted for two awards at the region’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor (RICS) Awards 2018.

The shortlist sees 20 projects across seven categories competing for the overall Project of the Year title for the East of England.

The Diss arts venue has been shortlisted in the both the Building Conservation and Tourism and Leisure categories.

The annual awards recognise ‘exemplary built projects’ that are positively contributing to the region.

The 20 schemes of all sizes and budgets – from all over the East - are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

The RICS Awards, East of England have seven categories including; Community Benefit, Regeneration, Design through Innovation, Building Conservation, Residential, Commercial and Tourism & Leisure.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the esteemed ‘East of England Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall ‘outstanding best practice and a commitment to adding value to its local area’.

Chair of the RICS East of England judging panel, Jonathan Nelson FRICS of Richard Utting Associates, said: “The East of England’s property professionals continue to deliver outstanding, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I am delighted to see so many of the region’s built initiatives on this year’s shortlist for the 2018 RICS Awards, East of England.

“The talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is exceptional, and I wish them all the best of luck in gaining the recognition they deserve for ensuring their local communities remain fantastic places to live, work, and visit.”

The 2018 RICS Awards, East of England take place on May 10 at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards or directly by phone on 0207 695 1600.