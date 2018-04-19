Diss bomb specialist secures deal to work overseas

q Have you got a story you would like featured on this page? Are you about to start a new business? Has your company won an award? Perhaps you are expanding? If so, email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk or call 01379 658019 and we’ll do the rest.

Ordtek, an ordnance risk management firm, secured offshore wind farm projects with energy giant Ørsted.

Director Lee Gooderham said: “Involvement in the Taiwanese and US offshore energy markets is an exciting advancement for us.

“We have assisted on a number of projects in both areas and look forward to this expanding the business from Diss as the industry grows.”

The contracts were secured following Ordtek’s risk management work with Ørsted on projects in Walney Island and Hornsea, which are set to be the world’s largest offshore windfarms when they become operational.

Ordtek will be supporting two offshore wind farms in development off the US east coast.

In Taiwan, Ordtek will research and risk-assess for contamination ahead of construction of Ørsted’s Formosa 1 and Greater Changhua offshore wind farms.

Ordtek also launched an interactive online MineMap for UK waters in 2016.

The risk map shares vital data the company has collected about areas mined by the British and Germans during the wars, as well as from military armament training and munitions dumping.

Mr Gooderham added: “Our involvement further afield doesn’t take any focus away from our work in Europe. Our MineMap is already being used on the Borssele Offshore Wind Farm off the Netherlands to help identify risks for Ørsted.”

The MineMap, which reveals previous finds, has helped to find and remove scores of unexploded ordnance munitions for offshore wind developers.