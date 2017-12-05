Discovery leads Suffolk duo to open pop-up shop in Diss offering veneers and vintage items

When well-preserved Edwardian veneers were rescued, it offered a Suffolk duo the chance to set up their own pop-up shop with a very vintage feel.

Friends turned business partners Jenni Keer, from Stoke Ash, and Sharon Teague, of Eye, opened Harebell Vintage Co in Cobbs Yard, Diss, on Friday.

Jenni said: “Our first few days have been really good and we have seen a fair few people pop in.

“We had only a week to set the shop up, so we really had to focus – it has been a bit of a learning curve.”

The shop sells limited stock of rare Edwardian veneer marquetry panels, alongside other vintage items.

The veneers were salvaged from the closure of a furniture factory in 1914/15 and came into the pair’s possession after Jenni’s husband, Anthony, discovered them.

“When we considered what to do with the veneers, art was the answer,” explained Jenni. “They are so decorative and beautiful.”

The veneers were originally intended for quality bedroom furniture, and feature newspaper backings, dating from 1908 to 1912. They give snippets of Edwardian life – something that led to the pair being interviewed for the Antiques Roadshow.

Jenni said: “There isn’t a big market for Edwardian furniture, so we told furniture expert Lennox Cato about our idea to sell the veneers and he loved it. We hope the program will air in August.

“We have had loads of positive comments about the shop and we are really happy with what we have done in such a short space of time.”

The shop is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.